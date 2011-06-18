This James Bond Movie Poster Just Sold For A Record Breaking $130,000

Photo: Christie’s

A poster advertising the 1971 James Bond film Diamonds are Forever sold for a record breaking $129,495 earlier this week.It set records for both the most expensive concept artwork ever sold at auction, and most expensive James Bond film poster memorabilia also sold at auction, according to Christie’s, which held the auction in London.



The poster, with artwork by Robert E. McGinnis, was not the only record setter. Vintage posters from Hollywood classics such as Casablanca and Lawrence of Gues Arabia both set all time highs for posters from those films.

The Casablanca poster went for $49,020 and the Lawrence of Arabia one sold for $30,600.

