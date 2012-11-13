James Bond Lets The 'Sky Fall' On Disney In Franchise's Biggest Opening Ever—Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

The U.S. box office helped send Bond over the $500 million threshold this weekend at theatres.

“Wreck-It Ralph” was no match for James Bond.”Skyfall” dominated the weekend, easily earning $20 million more than 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” opening ($67.5 million) to make the 23rd instalment in the franchise the largest debut of any Bond film.



Bond’s huge opening weekend helped bring the film to $586 million worldwide.

Outside the top three, the box office had a quiet weekend with no film grossing more than $7 million. However, one film did jump back on the top 10 list despite a 111 theatre decline.

With most earnings hovering around the $2 million mark, even Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” had a chance of making the top 10 in its opening weekend.

That’s saying something considering the film debuted to a limited release of 11 theatres nationwide yet earned $900,000. Its massive opening weekend gives it the third-highest debut for a limited-release film in 2012 behind “The Master” and “Moonrise Kingdom.”

Out of the top 10 this week include horror films “Silent Hill: Revelation 3D,” “Sinister,” and “Paranormal Activity 4.”

Here are this weekend’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania” manages to barely creep into the top 10 with $2.3 million. In its seven-week run, the film has earned $270.4 million worldwide.

9. RZA and Eli Roth’s “The Man with the Iron Fists” plunges five spots this week with $2.5 million. The film has earned $12.7 million of its $15 million budget since its theatre debut two weeks ago.

8. “Pitch Perfect” makes a return to the top 10 earning $2.5 million after just missing the mark last week to top the list. The Universal movie has earned $59 million in seven weeks, more than three times its estimated $17 million budget.

7. “Cloud Atlas” moves up a notch from last week earning $2.6 million. However, the science fiction flick starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry is going to need a much higher bump if it wants to break $30 million of its estimated $100 million budget for Warner Bros. In three weeks, the film has earned $23.9 million worldwide.

6. Kevin James’ “Here Comes the Boom” moved up a surprising three notches earning $2.6 million. The Sony film has earned $39 million in five weeks. $43.1 million worldwide making it James’ third highest-grossing film. However, his two other films, “Zookeeper” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” earned well over $150 million worldwide.

5. “Taken 2” refuses to leave the box office top five. Neeson’s particular set of skills earned another $4 million this weekend. Worldwide, the sequel to the 2008 film has earned $348.3 million in six weeks.

4. Ben Affleck’s “Argo” earns another $6.7 million bringing the film to a $112.8 million total worldwide.

3. Denzel Washington’s “Flight” easily outearned its estimated $31 million budget in week two. The film grossed $119.9 million in two weeks.

2. Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” continues its massive box-office run with $33 million in week two. The film has now earned $119.9 million in two weeks.

1. Ralph was no match for James Bond. “Skyfall.” The 23rd film in the franchise, took in a record $87.8 million opening weekend to top the box office. That’s the biggest debut of any Bond film to date. 2008’s “Quantum of Solace” earned $67.5 million opening weekend.

