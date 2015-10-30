James Bond fans can buy their own '007' version of the Aston Martin DB9 GT

Oh James! The Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond edition

This must be the ultimate in film merchandising: a $435,007 Aston Martin DB9 GT Bond edition, released to coincide with the new 007 film, “Spectre”.

Australia is getting 5 of the 150 hand-built 6-litre V12 grand tourers to tempt anyone who wants to release their inner spy. The price doesn’t include on-road costs, but the good news is the car is available for immediate delivery.

So what do you get for the money next time ASIO wants to have a chat about your metadata habits?

The DB9 GT comes in “Spectre Silver”, with sterling silver Aston Martin badges front and rear; “007 Bond Edition” exterior badging, 10-spoke gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; sill plaques featuring the 007 logo; gun barrel embroidery on the 2+2’s rear seat divider and a special Bond Edition start-up screen on the AMi II touch-sensitive infotainment system.

The mid-mounted V12 and six-speed transmission gets you to 100kmh in 4.5 seconds, and the top speed of 295kmh.

Alas there are not rockets, machine guns or other anti-pursuit measures installed in this version, but you do get an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150m James Bond watch with an Aston Martin strap.

As Bond buffs would note, it’s not the Aston 007 is driving in “Spectre”. That’s a DB10, and it’s the first time an entirely new car has been created specifically for the spy. Just 10 were made.

But if you’re tempted by the DB9, give Aston Martin Sydney a call on (02) 8338 2150.

Nice car, Q. Picture: MGM/Columbia

