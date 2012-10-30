The History Of James Bond In 24 Awesome Cars [Infographic]

James Bond films are based on a few basic ingredients: ladies, action, drinks, and cars. After seeing an infographic comparing Bonds based on the first three, it’s time to look at the best rides the best secret agent of all time has ever driven.



This infographic by Evans Halshaw has them all, from the undeniably awesome Aston Martins and BMWs, to the more surprising Toyotas and Fords.

Infographic by Evans Halshaw. View the interactive version here.

SEE MORE: How The Aston Martin DB5 Became The Ultimate 007 Ride

