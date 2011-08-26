The Complete History Of James Bond's Cars [INFOGRAPHIC]

When you’re licensed to kill, odds are your job is pretty dangerous and that you’ll need a few getaway vehicles.



James Bond, or 007, has gone through 28 cars, 20 boats and submarines, six helicopters, five aeroplanes, two tanks, one bus and at least five other types of vehicles in his 22 theatrical appearances.

CarBuzz just published this cool infographic documenting the complete history of James Bond’s rides.

Source: CarBuzz.com

