James Bond actress Naomie Harris says she was groped by a ‘huge star’ during an audition: ‘No one said anything’

Naomie Harris attends a screening of the James Bond film ‘Spectre’ in 2015. Noam Galai/Getty Images

The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine published an interview with actress Naomie Harris, 45.

Harris claimed that a famous actor, who she declined to name, groped her during an audition.

She said that the casting director and director saw what happened but did nothing.

Naomie Harris claimed that a well-known actor once groped her during an audition.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday’s Julia Llewellyn Smith for You magazine, Harris said the interaction happened with a “huge, huge star” but declined to name the actor. Harris, who recently starred as Eve Moneypenny in “No Time to Die,” said the unnamed actor slid his hand up her skirt while she was reading for a role.

“What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director and, of course, no one said anything because he was – he is – such a huge star,” Harris, 45, said.

Harris went on to say that was her only “#MeToo incident,” and she felt “very lucky given how rife that behaviour was.”

Fortunately, Harris said things are shifting within the entertainment industry.

“Now things have definitely changed: I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation… (the perpetrator) was immediately removed,” she told the outlet. Harris also declined to name the actor involved in the second incident.

Representatives for Naomie Harris did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The British actress garnered sweeping praise for her work in the 2017 film “Moonlight.” She recently appeared as Frances Barrison in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and appeared in the last three James Bond flicks, including “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”