Every actor who’s played James Bond, ranked from worst to best

- The new James Bond movie “No Time To Die” hits US theaters on October 8.
- The film is Daniel Craig’s last outing as Bond.
- Below, Insider has ranked all six actors who have portrayed Bond on film.
Brosnan’s films even have bad guns.
It is important to note that “GoldenEye” — Brosnan’s first Bond film — was also the first film in the franchise not produced by Albert R. Broccoli, the film series originator, who had been succeeded by his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, along with his stepson, Michael G. Wilson. But it has been reported that Brosnan was favored by Albert R. Broccoli, so maybe it was time for him to step down.
Nonetheless, across his four-film run, Brosnan pushed Bond away from its steely, cool origins to something more Hollywood and less interesting.
In his seven-film run, Moore went to space, fought off a pack of Crocodiles, and defused a deadly nuclear bomb. And while Moore’s Bond was charismatic and entertaining, there was rarely any substance to what he said, and there was even less plot to hold together all the big-budget stunts. And for this reason, Moore’s seven films don’t make for great re-watching.
“I wanted to make him human,” Dalton said of his interpretation of Bond during an interview in 2008. “He’s not a superman; you can’t identify with a superman. You can identify with the James Bond of the books. He’s a tarnished man, really. I wanted to capture that occasional sense of vulnerability and I wanted to capture the spirit of Ian Fleming.”
As many people have stated before, Dalton’s grounding of Bond paved the way for the franchise’s most profitable period of releases with Daniel Craig’s 007. Dalton’s tenure, however, was cut short due to complex legal wrangles between the film’s producers MGM and Eon Productions, which halted production until 1994 when his contract expired.
According to Connery, however, his interpretation of 007 managed to charm everyone but the original Bond novelist Ian Fleming.
“I never got introduced to Fleming until I was well into the movie but I know he was not happy with me as the choice,” he said on the “South Bank Show” in 2008.
Despite Fleming’s reservations, Connery played the secret agent in seven films spanning 1962 to 1983 and his version of the secret agent is remembered as not only the coolest in the franchise but one of the coolest characters in cinematic history.
Connery’s powers as 007 came from his own charisma. As Barbara Walters best described in a 1987 interview, the Scotsman was someone who didn’t try to be sexy, he simply oozed class. Connery can also claim to be the only Bond actor who actually managed to pull off the famous catchphrase, “Martini, shaken, not stirred” and make it sound cool.
Craig’s portrait of the top-secret British spy helped to revive the franchise, which, at the time, had been struggling to find a contemporary identity for 007 following Brosnan’s thematically erratic series of films.
Craig’s last Bond film “No Time To Die” hits US theaters on October 8. Early projections suggest the film could make a $US90 ($AU124) Million debut at the international box office, so by the end of his tenure, Craig might not just be the actor who saved the Bond franchise but also the actor who saved cinema.