Every actor who’s played James Bond, ranked from worst to best

Pierce Brosnan (1995 – 2002)

After 15 years of Daniel Craig — who is eulogized later in this slider — it is easy to forget the damage Pierce Brosnan did to the James Bond franchise, but it is important to revisit our lowest moments so that we can grow. So here, I humbly ask, do we remember the unfortunate orange spray tan Brosnan sported throughout his time as 007? Or the awkward hyper-pop theme songs such as Madonna’s awful “Die Another Day” and Alicia Keys and Jack White’s bizarre “Another Way To Die?”

Brosnan’s films even have bad guns.

It is important to note that “GoldenEye” — Brosnan’s first Bond film — was also the first film in the franchise not produced by Albert R. Broccoli, the film series originator, who had been succeeded by his daughter, Barbara Broccoli, along with his stepson, Michael G. Wilson. But it has been reported that Brosnan was favored by Albert R. Broccoli, so maybe it was time for him to step down.

Nonetheless, across his four-film run, Brosnan pushed Bond away from its steely, cool origins to something more Hollywood and less interesting.