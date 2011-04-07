James Bond 23 Scouting Locations In South Africa

Director Sam Mendes and producer Barbara Broccoli are currently visiting South Africa to scout locations for James Bond 23.



Former cricket player Darren Gough sat next to both Mendes and Broccoli on a flight to Johannesburg earlier today, where they told him they were, in fact, scouting locations.

It isn’t known which part of the country the director and producer plan to visit, although the trip could lead to a 007 first: James Bond has never had an adventure in Africa, though villains Wint and Kidd from 1971’s Diamonds Are Forever did have scenes in the country.

Producers were planning to shoot part of the 2006 Bond adventure Casino Royale in South Africa, but those plans never came to fruition.

We reported last week that James Bond 23 will start production in November.

James Bond 23 comes to theatres November 9th, 2012 and stars Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. The film is directed by Sam Mendes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.