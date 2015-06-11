The first TV ad for 'Spectre' gives us our best look at the next Bond movie yet

The first TV spot for “Spectre” debuted during the NBA finals Tuesday night, and it gives us the best glimpse at the latest Bond film yet.

Much like the first trailer for the film, this new teaser partially revolves around a secret from Bond’s past that was uncovered at Skyfall, his childhood home.

It also gives a shadow-shrouded glimpse of Oscar winner Christoph Waltz as the villain, who’s identity is mostly still shrouded in mystery.

The trailer also gives us glimpses of “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Dave Bautista, who plays Mr. Hinx, as well as Monica Belluci as Lucia Sciarra, and Lea Seydoux as Madeleine Swann.

“Spectre” will be released in theatres on November 6, 2015.

