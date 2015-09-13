Here's the disturbing footage of a former tennis star being tackled by a NYPD officer

The New York City Police Department has released video footage of the arrest of former tennis star James Blake outside of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Manhattan.

Officials say Blake was misidentified by a cooperating witness as being part of a scheme to sell fraudulently purchased mobile phones.

Video courtesy of the Associated Press

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.