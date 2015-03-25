The 7 best new restaurants in the US

The James Beard Foundation just announced its 2015 nominees for the best new restaurant.

The Foundation live tweeted the finalists for the prestigious award on Tuesday. Contenders for the award are restaurants that have opened within the last calendar year that “displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

Selected by a panel of well-known critics and restaurateurs, these seven restaurants were narrowed down from a list of over 38,000 entries. The final winner will be announced on May 4.

Here are the seven finalists for best new restaurant:

Bâtard, New York City

Central Provisions, Portland, ME

Cosme, New York City

Parachute, Chicago

Petit Trois, Los Angeles

The Progress, San Francisco

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.