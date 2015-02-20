The 25 best new restaurants in the US

Julie Zeveloff
Batard nyInstagram/BatardNYCBâtard, New York City

The James Beard Foundation just released the semifinalists for its 2015 restaurant and chef awards, to be announced May 4.

One of the most coveted awards given by the culinary association is for “best new restaurant,” given to a restaurant opened within the calendar year “that already displays excellence in food, beverage, and service, and that is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

The 25 semifinalists were selected from more than 38,000 entries by a panel of top food critics. Given that thousands of restaurants open in the US each year, these 25 are truly the best of the best. They are listed in alphabetical order.

42 Grams, Chicago

(Left) House tofu w/ bamboo rice shoyu koji and crispy seasoned konbu - (right) passion fruit green tea steamed eggplant, miso, dulse seaweed, sprouted hericot shoot

A photo posted by 42 Grams (@42_grams) on Jan 24, 2015 at 3:04pm PST
Instagram Embed:

http://instagram.com/p/yQSWspmv2S/embed/

Width: 658px

Abe Fisher, Philadelphia

Alden & Harlow, Cambridge, MA

The Alley Light, Charlottesville, VA

Bâtard, New York City

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés, Las Vegas

Central Provisions, Portland, ME

Cosme, New York City

Edmund's Oast, Charleston, SC

Fiola Mare, Washington, D.C.

The Grey, Savannah, GA

Kachka, Portland, OR

Langbaan, Portland, OR

Lazy Bear, San Francisco

Lusca, Atlanta

Maude, Beverly Hills, CA

Olamaie, Austin

One Eleven at the Capital, Little Rock, AR

Parachute, Chicago

Petit Trois, Los Angeles

The Progress, San Francisco

San Salvaje, Dallas

Semilla, Brooklyn, NY

Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Townsend, Philadelphia

