Blue Hill Was Just Named The Most Outstanding Restaurant In America

The winners of the James Beard Foundation Awards, one of the most prestigious honours in the culinary industry, were announced in a live ceremony last night.



Blue Hill, a restaurant in New York City overseen by executive chef Dan Barber, won the award for the Most Outstanding Restaurant in the U.S. The Greenwich Village restaurant opened in 2000.

The award for the outstanding restaurant is given to an American restaurant that is a “national standard-bearer for consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere, and service.” The restaurant must have been open for at least 10 years.

Blue Hill serves seasonal American cuisine, with most of the ingredients sourced directly from its farm in upstate New York. (Blue Hill’s sister restaurant, Blue Hill at Stone Barns took the top spot on our list of the Best Restaurants In America.)

Another New York restaurant, Del Posto, won the award for the Most Outstanding Service, and a San Francisco restaurant, State Bird Provisions, won the award for the Best New Restaurant.

Here is the full list of winners for the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards:

Outstanding Restaurant: Blue Hill, NYC

Outstanding Service: Del Posto, NYC

Best New Restaurant: State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Outstanding Restaurateur: Maguy Le Coze, Le Bernardin, NYC

Outstanding Wine Program: Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Outstanding Bar Program: The Aviary, Chicago

Oustanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional: Merry Edwards, Merry Edwards Winery, Sebastopol, CA

Best Chefs in America:

Outstanding Chef: (tie) David Chang, Momofuku Noodle Bar, NYC, and Paul Kahan, Blackbird, Chicago

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Brooks Headley, Del Posto, NYC

Rising Star Chef Of The Year: Danny Bowien, Mission Chinese Food, San Francisco and NYC

Best Chef in the Great Lakes: Stephanie Izard, Girl & the Goat, Chicago

Best Chef in the Mid-Atlantic: Johnny Monis, Komi, Washington, D.C

Best Chef in the Midwest: Colby Garrelts, Bluestem, Kansas City, MO

Best Chef in the New York City: Wylie Dufresne, wd~50

Best Chef in the Northeast: Melissa Kelly, Primo, Rockland, ME

Best Chef in the Northwest: Gabriel Rucker, Le Pigeon, Portland, OR

Best Chef in the South: Tory McPhail, Commander’s Palace, New Orleans, LA

Best Chef in the Southeast: Joseph Lenn, The Barn at Blackberry Farm, Walland, TN

Best Chef in the Southwest: Jennifer Jasinski, Rioja, Denver

Best Chef in the West: Christopher Kostow, The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena, CA

