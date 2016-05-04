Here are the big winners from Monday night's James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food industry

The winners of the 2016 James Beard Foundation Awards were revealed during a food-star-studded ceremony in Chicago Monday night.
Named for the late cookbook author and teacher James Beard, the awards are sometimes referred to as “the Oscars of the food world” because of their prestige and reach.
Winners were named in a number of categories, but here are some of the highlights.
Best New Restaurant: Shaya, New Orleans
Outstanding Baker: Joanne Chang, Flour Bakery + Cafe, Boston
Outstanding Bar Program: Maison Premiere, Brooklyn
Outstanding Chef: Suzanne Goin, Lucques, Los Angeles
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Dahlia Narvaez, Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles
Outstanding Restaurant: Alinea, Chicago
Outstanding Restaurateur: Ken Friedman, The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Cafe, New York
Outstanding Service: Eleven Madison Park, New York
Outstanding Wine Program: Bern’s Steakhouse, Tampa
Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional: Ron Cooper, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico
Rising Star Chef of the Year: Daniela Soto‐Innes, Cosme, New York
You can check out the complete list of winners here. »
