Here are the big winners from Monday night's James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food industry

Courtesy of the James Beard Foundation Father Greg Boyle won the James Beard Foundation Humanitarian of the Year award for his work with Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles.

The winners of the 2016 James Beard Foundation Awards were revealed during a food-star-studded ceremony in Chicago Monday night.

Named for the late cookbook author and teacher James Beard, the awards are sometimes referred to as “the Oscars of the food world” because of their prestige and reach.

Winners were named in a number of categories, but here are some of the highlights.

Best New Restaurant: Shaya, New Orleans

Outstanding Baker: Joanne Chang, Flour Bakery + Cafe, Boston

Outstanding Bar Program: Maison Premiere, Brooklyn

Outstanding Chef: Suzanne Goin, Lucques, Los Angeles

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Dahlia Narvaez, Osteria Mozza, Los Angeles

Outstanding Restaurant: Alinea, Chicago

TripAdvisor An avant-garde dish from Alinea in Chicago.

Outstanding Restaurateur: Ken Friedman, The Spotted Pig, The Breslin, Tosca Cafe, New York

Outstanding Service: Eleven Madison Park, New York

Outstanding Wine Program: Bern’s Steakhouse, Tampa

Outstanding Wine, Beer, or Spirits Professional: Ron Cooper, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Ranchos de Taos, New Mexico

Rising Star Chef of the Year: Daniela Soto‐Innes, Cosme, New York





You can check out the complete list of winners here. »

