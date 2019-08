Best-selling author and podcaster James Altucher recently stopped by Business Insider to discuss a wide range of topics, including politics, personal finance, and advice for starting a business.

Altucher explains why he thinks procrastination can actually help you be more productive.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.