Author and podcaster James Altucher has some provocative opinions about billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Altucher, who wrote a book about Buffett’s trading methods, says that average investors should think twice before taking Buffett’s advice to heart.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.