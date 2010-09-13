James Altucher: I Was Right On The Stock Market, And Roubini Was Wrong

For whatever reason, perma-bears are respected no matter what the conditions are, while bulls are laughed at.



So we like to trumpet the bulls here, and it’s really fun when they do it themselves.

On Twitter this morning, James Altucher took a moment to note that he debated the stock market with Roubini in early July, and that he’s winning.

We’ve embedded the debate below

