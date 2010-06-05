James Altucher: Actually, The Economy IS Getting Better

This week the popular blogger Michael “MISH” Shedlock wrote a scathing critique of investor and writer James Altucher, calling him a wacko, and claiming that his rosy view of the economy was totally absurd.



Well, Altucher is back, with a long blog post at WSJ slamming name-calling bloggers (though not mentioning Shedlock by name).

The gist: No matter how you slice it, several important economic indicators are better these days.

Take, for example, corporate profits after taxes. As Altucher notes, it looks like a check mark.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

He also cites improving GDP data, and even this morning’s jobs report:

And in the most recent employment data (out just this morning), it looks like hours worked are up, the unemployment rate is down, and nonfarm payrolls improved over April. In particular, hourly pay is up, implying overtime, and always a precursor to fulltime employment. The negative is that the private sector barely increased jobs at all: 41,000 versus 180,000 consensus. While this is still positive growth it’s not as much as people hoped so we’ll have to see in the coming months how that plays out.

Also, he ends with a key point, which is that he’s not driven by ideology or a need to have his arguments heard, but rather what will make him money:

When writing a blog, you can say whatever you want. You’ll always find people to listen. But when running money or managing a business, your livelihood, and that of others, depends on the facts. There are definitely worries out there (Hungary now, oil spill, Korea, Israel, etc) and these factors could ultimately outweigh the facts, but for now the U.S. economic recovery is intact.

Mish is also an investment advisor for Sitka Pacific, so this doesn’t necessarily apply to his specific criticism.

We’re curious if there’s a round II.

