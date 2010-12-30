James Altucher Helps You Decide Between Working At A Startup Or A Hedge Fund

Formula Capital’s outspoken managing partner, James Altucher, answers the question everyone wants to know at Quora.



Startup or hedge fund?

Here’s the question and Altucher’s reply:

QUESTION: I’m trying to decide between working at a hedge fund (as a quant) and working at a startup or Facebook/Google/etc. (doing data analysis and machine learning). How does the pay and work compare? [I know everyone says Wall Street makes more, but it’s never been clear to me how much more.]

Why should I join one or the other / what type of people prefer which?

I joined a medium-size company in Silicon Valley out of college, to do big data/machine learning work, but I’ve been wondering lately whether Wall Street would have been a better fit.

ALTUCHER: I’ve worked at hedge funds and at startups. Unless you are at a mega-big hedge funds, they are basically the same thing. Always hunting for new ideas to make money, always hunting for more funds, always an intensity thats much greater than the intensity in a larger corporation. Both equally likely to fail (or succeed). At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. You will get a great experience either way.

Don’t miss: How To Get A Job At A Hedge Fund

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.