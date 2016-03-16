JAMES ALTUCHER: Don't pay back your credit card debt

Podcaster and blogger James Altucher has a better way to get rid of your credit card debt. He thinks credit scores are a scam and you should destroy yours because it’s not that important.

Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, angel investor and former hedge fund manager. His podcast and blog teach the lessons he’s learned about money, health, and happiness after having it all, losing it, and getting it back again.

Produced by Joe Avella



