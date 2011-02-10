JAMES ALTUCHER: Hey, Cool, This Time I Only Got One Death Threat For Saying That College Is An Expensive Waste Of Time

Fund manager and writer James Altucher has been arguing for a while that college is an expensive waste of time.



This opinion never fails to enrage folks who have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars and four years on a college education–and they never fail to let James know it.

But James’s argument resonates more and more as he refines it, as college costs go through the roof, and as studies appear proving that college students don’t learn anything.

Last week, for example, James joined us on Yahoo TechTicker and put forth 8 alternatives that he says are better than college.

And he only got one death threat!

It came from India apparently, via Facebook. And here it is:

I hop that your foolesh feels relizes that peapl in indea are dieing

in indea just to go to collige and you have the odasity to tell the

world its a horribil thing . Ill bet that both your douters well think

your a complet arse hole when they get older. You making the Us look

like a ovly confedent jackass of a country. Pray that i dont find you

becase i well kill you with no mercecy then devour your body. I shal

never messege you agean Nor shal i reply….we speak no more.”

Ever eager to learn from his experiences, James emails us to say he’s taking the following away from this one:

I’m going to use that ‘we speak no more” at the end of phone calls

from now on. Like, “we speak no more…today”.

