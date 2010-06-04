James Altucher, You Are A Complete Wacko, And Your View Of The Recovery Makes No Sense

One of the silliest cases I have seen to date regarding the alleged recovery comes from James Altucher, president of Formula Capital.

Altucher Says It’s Not a ‘V’, It’s Even Better, Look for New Highs by 2012



Partial Transcript

Aaron Task: Joining me now is James Altucher who says, not only is the recovery not over, and not only is it a “V Shaped Revovery, it’s checkmark shaped recovery. James you are wildly optimistic on the US economy right now?

James Altucher: I don’t want to say “wildly” because that sounds almost insane, and everyone is going to comment on these message boards that I’m completely whacko. At the same time if you look at all the data, go to the federal reserve website and look at every single chart of economic data, nonfarm payrolls, retail sales, inventories, it’s all a “V” or a checkmark. … The Debate is over. It’s already been a “V” the question is “Does it continue?” I think it does.

Completely Whacko

Yes James, you are completely whacko. I did go to the Fed website as you suggested and here are some charts to consider.

