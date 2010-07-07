James Altucher Argues That The Fed Should Intervene Massively In The S&P Futures Market

Joe Weisenthal

This will earn James Altucher nothing but scorn, but give him credit for sticking his neck out, and arguing that the Fed should intervene massively in the S&P futures market to improve the economy and boost morale.

His idea: It’d be no different than any other forms of quantitative easing, except that while mortgage and bond purchases just help Wall Street, equity market intervention also helps main street. (via @pcdunham)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.