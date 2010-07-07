James Altucher Argues That The Fed Should Intervene Massively In The S&P Futures Market

This will earn James Altucher nothing but scorn, but give him credit for sticking his neck out, and arguing that the Fed should intervene massively in the S&P futures market to improve the economy and boost morale.



His idea: It’d be no different than any other forms of quantitative easing, except that while mortgage and bond purchases just help Wall Street, equity market intervention also helps main street. (via @pcdunham)



