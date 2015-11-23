JAMES ALTUCHER: The American Dream is a lie

Podcaster and blogger James Altucher thinks that people who buy into and work towards achieving the concept of the American Dream should reassess the meaning of the phrase.

Altucher is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, angel investor and former hedge fund manager. His podcast and blog teach the lessons he’s learned about money, health and happiness after having it all, losing it, and getting it back again.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

