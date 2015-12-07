Jameis Winston scrambles for 20 yards after Falcons thought he was down, throws game-winning touchdown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a huge 23-19 win over their divisional rivals the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Jameis Winston came through in the end, showing a glimpse of his dual-threat potential on a crucial play that effectively won the game for the Bucs.

On 3rd-and-19 with just under three minutes to go, Winston scrambled for the first down, using a second effort to keep the possession alive after he seemingly lost the ball for a split second.

Less than 2 mins left.Down by 3.Go for 6.Jameis Winston + Mike Evans = Game-winning TD! #ATLvsTB https://t.co/32UDbST9wh

— NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2015

The second effort was key there, as the Falcons clearly thought they had stopped Winston, though it’s unclear if they realised the ball was loose. Instead, Winston kept the ball, stayed up, and kept running to get the first down.

Three players later, Winston threw the game-winning touchdown to Mike Evans.

The series as a whole showed why Winston was the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. He has the athleticism and toughness to make big runs, but his footwork, vision, and accuracy on the game-winning touchdown was equally impressive.

Winston finished the day with 227 yards on 18-27 passing, with his lone touchdown being the game-winner. The Bucs are now 6-6 and still alive in the NFC Wild Card race.

