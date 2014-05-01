Heisman Winner Jameis Winston Suspended From Baseball Team For Allegedly Shoplifting Crab Legs

Jameis Winston has been suspended from the Florida State University baseball team following a citation from local police, the school announced in a statement.

Winston — a star quarterback and Heisman trophy winner who also plays baseball — was cited for allegedly shoplifting crab legs at a grocery store, according to a report on TomahawkNation.com.

According to the school, Winston was given a citation and will have to perform community service.

Winston was suspended by baseball coach Mike Martin even though a citation does not require a suspension under school rules.

FSU football coach Jimbo Fisher supported the decision to suspend Winston but did not indicate if this will affect Winston’s status on the football team.

“I fully support Coach Martin’s decision,” said Fisher. “[I] will also make sure that Jameis meets all obligations, which I know he will.”

Winston has previously been accused of raping an acquaintance, but prosecutors declined to press charges against him.

