Jameis Winston sued over sexual assault allegation

NFL prospect Jameis Winston has been sued by the woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2012, Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

According to Baker, the suit contains “claims of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and ‘intentional infliction of emotional distress arising out of forcible rape.'”

Winston was investigated but never charged with rape by Tallahassee police. Florida State also cleared him of conduct violations two years later.

The accuser’s attorney gave the following statement to the Times:

“Today, a very brave young woman filed her lawsuit against Jameis Winston for the sexual battery that she reported to police in December 2012. Over the past two years, this survivor of sexual violence has had to endure a delinquent police investigation, a hostile FSU athletic department, and Mr. Winston’s bullying lawyer. But the more these forces sought to silence her, the more determined she has become to step forward and hold Jameis Winston accountable for his actions. With the support of her family, she is prepared for this fight and for the counterclaims and the smear campaigns that will surely follow.”

We’ve reached out to Winston’s attorney David Cornwell for comment.

Winston is currently the consensus No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. The first round of the draft will take place April 30th in Chicago.

