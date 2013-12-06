Jameis Winston Won't Be Charged In Sexual Assault Case

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston will not be charged with any crime after being investigated for sexual assault by Florida state police, prosecutors announced this afternoon.

State attorney William Meggs said, “We have concluded no charges will be filed against anyone in this case.”

He said there was not sufficient evidence to bring charges.

The alleged incident occurred a year ago, but the investigation was only made public last month.

Winston’s DNA was linked to the accuser, but prosecutors did not find enough evidence to bring a sexual assault charge. Meggs said that there was no prior relationship between Winston and the accuser.

Winston is the most recognisable player on FSU’s No. 1 ranked football team. He’s also the front runner for the Heisman trophy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.