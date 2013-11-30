Jameis Winston Is Still The Heisman Favourite But Voters Are Dropping Him From Ballots Completely

Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is still the heavy favourite to win the 2013 Heisman Trophy despite the possibility that he could be suspended from the team if he is charged with a felony stemming from a 2012 sexual assault allegation.

According to sportsbook Bovada.lv, Winston is the favourite to win the award at 10/19, followed by Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron at 5/2. Andre Williams of Boston College, who became just the 16th running break to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, is third (6/1). Winston was just the 20th favourite to win the award prior to the season at 35/1.

In a recent straw poll of 10 anonymous Heisman voters, Winston finished first with six first place votes. However, Winston was only on eight of the ballots after appearing on all 10 the week before.

Johnny Manziel, who won the award last year, is the fifth favourite (20/1) and the preseason favourite, Braxton Miller of Ohio State, is now the sixth favourite.

Here are the seven favourites to win the award and what their odds were when the season started in parentheses…

QB James Winston, FSU — 10/19 (no. 20 before the season, 35/1) QB A.J. McCarron, Alabama — 5/2 (no. 4, 10/1) RB Andre Williams, Boston College — 6/1 (not among the top 28 players, greater than 50/1) QB Jordan Lynch, Northern Illinois — 15/1 (no. 19, 33/1) QB Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M — 20/1 (no. 9, 15/1) QB Braxton Miller, Ohio State — 22/1 (no. 1, 9/2) QB Derek Carr, Fresno State — 40/1 (not among the top 28 players, greater than 50/1)

