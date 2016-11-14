Jameis Winston wildly scrambles for 11 seconds and throws incredible 40-yard pass to set up a touchdown

Jameis Winston brought back memories of his Heisman days with Florida State to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 24-10 lead over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

In the third quarter, on third-and-10 from the Bucs’ 23, Winston found himself scrambling as the pocket collapsed.

Perhaps, inadvisably, Winston began scrambling backward, going all the way from the Bucs’ 20 to their own end zone. There, he dodged more defenders before finding space and launching an incredible 39-yard pass to Mike Evans for the first down.



Wow.

Winston then showed a completely different type of skill on the next play, staying clean in the pocket before launching a 43-yard floater to Freddie Martino for the touchdown.



This is the Winston experience: a little bit reckless, entertaining, and incredible at the same time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.