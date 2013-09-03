Everything You Need To Know About Jameis Winston, The Florida State Phenom Who Had A Perfect Game Last Night

In his first college game ever, Florida State freshman quarterback Jameis Winston had the best stat line of any college quarterback this weekend.

He finished 25-for-27 for 356 yards, 4 passing TDs, one rushing TD, and no interceptions in a 41-13 win on the road against Pittsburgh.

His quarterback rating was 158.3 on the NFL scale — the highest score possible.

He was getting good buzz in the preseason, but no one expected him to have a performance like this in his first game ever, especially on the road against a team that had a top-50 defence last year.

Winston is a 19-year-old from Hueytown, Alabama. He has the height of a pocket passer (6’4″) and the speed of a running quarterback (4.6 40-time). He was picked by the Texas Rangers in the 15th round of the MLB Draft, but decided to play college football instead.

In high school, he really wanted to play for Texas. He even called the school himself. But they decided not to recruit him, despite the fact that he was ranked as the best dual-threat QB in the country.

Jameis Winston: “I’m an OU fan but I always wanted to go to Texas. If I’d gotten offer from Texas I’d be going to Texas right now”

— Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) September 3, 2013

After taking a redshirt in 2012, he started getting a lot of hype this summer.

During preseason someone asked him about dealing with success as a freshman, and he said, “If I ever get Manziel disease, I want all of you to smack me in the head with your microphones.”

While he has a long way to go to match up with Johnny Football in terms of pure entertainment value, he seems like he has some personality.

This video of him dancing is fantastic:

Here’s his highlight reel from last night.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He’ll be fun to follow this year:

