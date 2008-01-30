Jamba's New CEO: Nokia Vet Montanaro

Ringtone heavyweight Jamba has hired Nokia vet Mauro Montanaro as chief executive. Montanaro replaces Lee Fenton, who took over as interim chief after Lucy Hood stepped down last October.

Montanaro spent 10 years at Nokia in the South East Asia Pacific region, most recently as head of cell phone sales and channel development. Jamba is a joint venture of News Corp. (NWS) and VeriSign (VRSN), and also operates Fox Mobile Entertainment.

