A robot is now making Jamba smoothies in a California Walmart in less than 3 minutes

Jamba has teamed up with Blendid, a robot smoothie maker, to unveil the first Jamba by Blendid kiosk.

In line with food service and retail trends, especially during COVID-19 times, the kiosk is contactless and operates autonomously.

“The Jamba by Blendid opportunity speaks to both brands’ strengths and adaptabilities during unprecedented times, while introducing a contactless dining option leveraging the latest digital and consumer robotics technology,” according to the news release announcing the new co-partnered kiosk.



The Jamba by Blendid kiosk is located in a Walmart in Dixon, California. However, this isn’t Blendid’s only kiosk. The company, founded in 2015, has four other locations: one in a different Walmart in Fremont, California, two at cafes at the University of San Francisco and Sonoma State University, and one at a Plug and Play Tech Centre in Silicon Valley.

Over the last two years, Jamba has been making “significant” technology investments with the goal of “driving more value and accessibility for guests,” Jamba president Geoff Henry said in a statement on the news release.

“We see an opportunity to get Jamba into more locations, make it even more accessible, and create solutions where our team members can leverage the latest in technology to efficiently serve our guests,” Henry said in the statement.

The menu includes Blendid’s smoothies, smoothies developed by the partnering companies that were “inspired” by Jamba flavours, and Jamba Boosts.

The Blendid kiosk utilises a machine learning, artificial intelligence powered system.

The kiosk includes a robotic arm, blenders, refrigerators, and different ingredient dispensers …

… that hold the fruits, vegetables, liquids, and boosts needed to make the smoothies.

Blendid’s system does everything a human working at the kiosk could do, such as processing the payments and measuring the ingredients.

According to a YouTube video overview of Blendid, the smoothies are semi-customisable, which means customers can increase or decrease the amount of an ingredient in their smoothie order.

The ordering, payment, and pickup process can be done through the customer’s smartphone, making the exchange completely contactless.

Blendid A person picking up a Blendid and Jamba smoothie.

The smoothies can be ready in under three minutes, and the robot can make nine drinks at the same time.

In total, the robot arm and its respective tech can make 45 drinks in one hour.

