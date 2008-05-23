Jamba COO Lee Fenton Quits (NWS, VRSN)

Jamba/Jamster COO Lee Fenton has quit the News Corp. (NWS) – VeriSign (VRSN) mobile content joint venture, Mobile Entertainment reports. (Via MocoNews.)



Fenton was passed over for the CEO spot earlier this year when Jamba hired Nokia (NOK) vet Mauro Montanaro as its top exec; Fenton was named interim CEO after Lucy Hood quit last fall.

The challenge for Montanaro and whoever takes Fenton’s job: Figure out how Jamba will make up for falling ringtone sales.

