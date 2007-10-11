Jamba CEO, Fox Mobile President Hood Resigns

Lucy Hood, President of Fox Mobile Entertainment and CEO of News Corp./VeriSign mobile entertainment venture Jamba has resigned. Jamba COO Lee Fenton will take over in the interim.



Hood says she’s “eager to pursue more entrepreneurial ventures” and “looking forward to the next opportunity,” which usually means “I can’t stand it here” or something worse. But this split looks to be a bit unusual. The Jamba/News Corp. press release announcing her departure is closer to a mash note: It includes a 364-word bio and this glamour shot.

