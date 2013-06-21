Here's What NFL Draft Bust JaMarcus Russell Looks Like After Losing 51 Pounds

Ex-NFL quarterback JaMarcus Russell is attempting to make a comeback for the 2013 season.



He has met with a handful of NFL teams already, and he’s working with an athlete training company called Test Football Academy to get back in shape.

Russell ballooned to 300+ pounds during the end of his tenure with the Raiders. But he looks borderline skinny.

Busted Coverage found this photo of Russell from last week:

Current photo of Jamarcus Russell attached…down 51 pounds… Great job #Hard Work pic.twitter.com/KjK3ZWM1Qp — TEST FootballAcademy (@TEST_Football) June 15, 2013

Russell is insanely talented. He was picked 1st overall in 2007, but his weight and lack of dedication basically got him kicked out of the league.

Here’s what he looked like in February, good job by him:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.