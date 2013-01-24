One Of The Biggest NFL Draft Busts In History Is Trying To Make A Comeback

Photo: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

JaMarcus Russell was picked first in the 2007 NFL draft to play quarterback for the Oakland Raiders. Despite being picked first overall, Russell was a bust and hasn’t taken a snap since 2009.But now, according to Yahoo! Sports, Russell is trying to make a comeback.



One of his biggest challenges is getting his weight down. Right now, Russell weighs 308 lbs, 43 pounds heavier than his already hefty 265 pound frame when he was drafted in 2007. Russell told Yahoo he has been focusing on cardio training and has already lost 12 pounds in the past six weeks.

So why is Russell deciding to come back to football now? He told Yahoo! Sports:

“My first year out, I couldn’t watch football but after a while, I couldn’t keep the TV off. I got that itchy feeling but now I gotta watch it, gotta watch. The last few years, the things going through my life, football is my job and it is how it feeds my family. People would say [that] I didn’t love the game but that pisses me off. People don’t know the real you but I want people to know the real me and see what I can do. People are always saying that I’m a bust. I want show them I’m not. I’m committed to this now.”

This isn’t the first time Russell tried to get back into football after getting cut by the Raiders. Shorty after being cut, Russell showed up to a workout with the Redskins already weighing 286 pounds.

