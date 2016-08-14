Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson had an incredible reaction to winning gold in the 100m sprint

Elaine Thompson of Jamaica is the fastest woman in the world, winning the 100-meter dash at the Rio Olympics with a time of 10.71 seconds.

If you have ever wondered what kind of thrill it is to win gold, just look at Thompson’s reaction when she crosses the finish line and looks up at the board to see she won.

Several Getty photographers captured the moment with these incredible photos.

That is the face of a gold medalist.

Congrats, Elaine.

