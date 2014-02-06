Jamaican Bobsled Team's Luggage Was Lost On The Way To Sochi

For the first time since 2002, the Jamaican bobsled team is back in the Olympics.

But the team has already missed one training session in Sochi because their luggage was lost on the way.

Winston Watts, the driver for the Jamaican team, told the AP:

“The sled is here. But the blades that we put our heart out to get, the airline maybe left them back in New York. None of us have clothing.”

As of now the team’s gear still has not arrived, and if it doesn’t get there by Thursday they will have to borrow other teams’ equipment so that they can get some practice runs in.

The Jamaicans did not have enough money to go to the games when they qualified, but were able to raise $US120,000 in donations in just two days.

Even with lost luggage, Watts is trying to keep his head up. He said:

“There’s no such word to explain how I felt being here. The atmosphere, the fans, the friends. It’s pretty exciting. We are the most lovingest people, so every moment is always positive. We always keep smiling. That is our motto.”

Watts participated in both the 1998 and 2002 Olympic games. He turns 47 on Saturday, according to the BBC. We’ll keep you updated on the status of everyone’s favourite team’s luggage.

