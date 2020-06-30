Jamaica's governor-general has boycotted the Queen's honours medal after protesters called it 'racist' and said its imagery resembled the killing of George Floyd

Tim Ireland/WPA Pool/Getty Images Sir Patrick Allen receiving the honours medal from Queen Elizabeth.

Jamaica’s governor-general Patrick Allen said he won’t wear the honours medal presented to him by the Queen after it was accused of resembling the death of George Floyd.

Allen has also joined the thousands of people requesting that the “racist” Order of St Michael badge be re-designed, saying that it “normalizes the continued degradation of people of colour.”

The badge depicts an angel trampling on Satan, however, protesters say it resembles a white person trampling on a Black person.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Sir Patrick Allen, the governor-general of Jamaica, has said he will not wear the honours medal presented to him by the Queen after it was accused of being “racist” and “highly offensive.”

The British monarch’s representative in Jamaica “has suspended personal use” of the Order of St Michael badge, the imagery of which protesters say resembles the killing of George Floyd.

“Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has announced that he has suspended personal use of the insignia of the Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) containing the offending image,” a spokesperson for Allen said in a statement.

MICHAEL STEPHENS/AFP via Getty Images, Anthony Devlin – WPA Pool/Getty Images The imagery on the badge is said to resemble the killing of George Floyd.

“This also follows his acknowledgment of concerns raised by citizens over the image on the medal, and the growing global rejection of the use of objects that normalize the continued degradation of people of colour.”

The spokesperson added that Allen has requested an “immediate review of all insignias and iconography associated with the Office of The Governor-General that may be considered racialized or culturally inappropriate.”

Allen has also given his support to the thousands of people who signed a petition on change.org asking for a re-design of the badge, which depicts the archangel St Michael trampling on Satan.

“The Governor-General has sent a letter to the Chancellor of the Order of St Michael and St George requesting a revision of the image used on the medal, and recommending that it be ‘changed to reflect an inclusive image of the shared humanity of all peoples,'” the statement went on.

The Order was founded in 1818 by King George III and is today used to recognise service abroad or in the Commonwealth.

The Queen grants the honours at official ceremonies, where recipients will be given the Rank of Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCMG) or the Knight or Dame Commander (KCMG or DCMG) and Companion (CMG).

Her Majesty has worn the badge herself during official ceremonies.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and the UK Cabinet Office did not respond when contacted by Insider last week regarding the petition.

