An unbeaten American fighter's knockout win was so impressive that Halle Berry texted the UFC boss Dana White to say "fire!"

Photos by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC and Michael Tran/FilmMagic Jamahal Hill’s performance impressed Hollywood actor Halle Berry.

Jamahal Hill knocked out his opponent Klidson Abreu in less than three minutes of UFC action on Saturday.

He performed so well that he piqued the attention of the Hollywood actor Halle Berry.

Berry reportedly text the UFC president Dana White to say, “fire.”

An unbeaten American fighter’s knockout win was so impressive that Halle Berry text the UFC boss Dana White to say “fire!”

In one minute and 51 seconds of Jamahal Hill’s Saturday fight against Klidson Abreu at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Hill landed 14 of his 24 strikes, two of which led to knockdowns.

Hill believes he “made a statement” with the stoppage win. He said: “I’m not somebody to be taken lightly … keep on sleeping on me and I’ll let the doctor wake you up.”

Watch the highlight-reel finish right here:

The Hill vs. Abreu bout was not even on the main card, just the preliminaries.

But, even so, there was one celebrity who was watching the event closely, as Halle Berry – known for her roles in “Monster’s Ball,” “X-Men,” and “John Wick 3” – enjoyed Hill’s win so much she text the UFC president Dana White.

According to MMA Junkie, Berry sent a one-word message saying “Fire.”

With the win, Hall’s record moved to eight wins (four KOs and four decisions).

