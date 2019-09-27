Packers running back Jamaal Williams taken off the field in a stretcher after an ugly, late hit

via Fox/NFL Derek Barnett came in late and hit Jamaal Williams.

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams was taken off the field on a stretcher after a late hit to the head from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Derek Barnett.

Williams gave a thumbs-up as he left the field, and it was later reported he had movement in all four extremities.

The Green Bay Packers-Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 4 matchup got off to an ugly, scary start because of a late hit.

On the Packers’ opening drive, running back Jamaal Williams received a pass from Aaron Rodgers and was immediately wrapped up. Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett then came from behind the play and hit Williams in the head, well after he had been wrapped up.

Williams immediately fell to the ground. Barnett was flagged for the play.

Here’s video of the play:

Additional angles of that gruesome hit on Jamaal Williams that forced him out of the game. #Packers pic.twitter.com/yp9cRKNaKa — NFL Fan Blitz (@NFLFanBlitz) September 27, 2019

After several minutes of being examined on the ground, Williams was taken off in a stretcher. He gave a thumbs-up to the crowd, and Barnett came over to speak to him before Williams was taken off the field.

Fox’s Erin Andrews reported that Williams had movement in all four extremities.

