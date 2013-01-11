College Player Throws Himself An Alley-Oop Off The Backboard In The Best Dunk Of The Season

Here’s what makes this dunk by San Diego State’s Jamaal Franklin so great: the self-pass off the backboard was totally necessary.



We’ve seen guys throw themselves alley-oops off the backboard before, but it’s almost always an excessive flourish in a situation where nothing can go wrong.

Franklin throws it off the backboard because his two teammates are covered and it’s the only possible way he can get to the rim with three defenders in front of him. San Diego State beat Fresno State 65-62, but this was the big highlight:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

He’s behind the three-point line and three defenders are ahead of him when he throws the self-pass too:

Photo: YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.