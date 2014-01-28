Two NFL Players Got Destroyed By Their Own Teammates In The Pro Bowl

Instead of the NFC vs. the AFC in the NFL Pro Bowl this year, teams were chosen by Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders in the “Pro Bowl Draft.”

Although the game is usually very laid back with light hitting, some players took advantage of the situation and put up some monster hits against their own teammates.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson destroyed teammate Jamaal Charles on this play ( gif via BleacherReport):

Have to give my fellow teammate some friendly fire. LOL! I can’t lie, it felt pretty good! #probowl

— Derrick Johnson (@superdj56) January 27, 2014

Cleveland Browns safety T.J Ward flipped his teammate Josh Gordon here (gif via FanSided):

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

