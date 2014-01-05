Chiefs Tailback Jamaal Charles Out With A Concussion After Hitting His Head On The Turf

Chiefs weapon Jamaal Charles went out of Saturday’s wildcard game against the Colts on the Chiefs’ first drive after suffering a concussion.

Charles’ head bounced against the turf pretty hard after getting tripped up on a 7-yard run. Charles was clearly dazed as he sat on the turf for a bit before being helped off to the sidelines:

Even without Charles, the Chiefs have dominated the first half, leading 24-10 with about two minutes left.

