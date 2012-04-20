How Jalopnik Helped Police Arrest 2 Murder Suspects In Pennsylvania

Photo: screenshot via Jalopnik

It’s not every day you hear about blog commenters making the world a better place, so we thought we’d highlight a story that our buddies over at Jalopnik just posted.A few weeks back, the site asked its readers to help identify a piece of a car that fell off during a fatal hit-and-run in Waynesboro, PA.



Within minutes, trusty commenters responded that it was the grille of a 2000-era Ford F-150 pickup.

Well, Waynesboro police just found a vehicle matching that description, and two suspects are now in custody, Jalopnik reports.

Police said the Jalopnik commenters were “critical” to solving the crime.

Nice work!

Read the full story over at Jalopnik >

