A single neighbourhood makes 90% of the brass instruments in India — and the pandemic has put it in jeopardy

- Brass instruments play a big part in Indian culture, featuring in weddings, funerals, and religious ceremonies.
- 90% of all the brass instruments in India are made in one neighbourhood in the city of Meerut.
- But the pandemic has brought public gatherings almost to a standstill, putting the musical instrument industry in jeopardy.
