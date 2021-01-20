A single neighbourhood makes 90% of the brass instruments in India — and the pandemic has put it in jeopardy

Havovi Cooper, Brittany Stephanis

  • Brass instruments play a big part in Indian culture, featuring in weddings, funerals, and religious ceremonies.
  • 90% of all the brass instruments in India are made in one neighbourhood in the city of Meerut.
  • But the pandemic has brought public gatherings almost to a standstill, putting the musical instrument industry in jeopardy.
