An ESPN Analyst Has Apologized For Calling Rob Gronkowski 'White-Boy Wasted' In His Dance Video

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski went out and danced his shirt off after losing the Super Bowl last Sunday.Since then, a bunch of commentators and analysts have weighed in on his behaviour.



ESPN’s Jalen Rose said he was having fun, saying, “He was white-boy wasted. He was having a good time.”

That’s pretty much right on.

But ESPN made Rose apologise on air anyway (via ProFootballTalk):

“Pretty sure I always say things that upset people, get under people’s skin. I guess today was no different. So I’m sorry for the pushback.”

Here’s a reminder of what Gronk was doing:

