Jalen Rose Pleads Guilty To DUI

Michigan’s Fab Five (1991)

Photo: AP

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan and NBA player Jalen Rose has pleaded guilty to drunken driving, admitting he got behind the wheel after drinking six martinis.Rose entered his plea Wednesday in District Court in Oakland County’s Bloomfield Hills. He faces up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.



The 38-year-old Rose was arrested March 11 after his Cadillac Escalade crashed about 20 miles northwest of Detroit in West Bloomfield Township. Rose and his female passenger were unhurt.

Rose was part of Michigan’s famous Fab Five, which reached the NCAA title games in 1992 and 1993. Rose registered a 0.088 blood-alcohol level, above the legal limit of 0.08 per cent.

He spent 13 years in the NBA and currently is a basketball analyst for ESPN.

