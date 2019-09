Photo: YouTube

Former NBA player and current ESPN basketball analyst Jalen Rose was sentenced to 20 days in jail for drunk driving today.Rose was arrested for DUI back in March.



He pleaded guilty on May 25 in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan court.

He faced 93 days in jail.

